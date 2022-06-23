Parmesan Mac N Cheese

People are usually pretty picky about their macaroni and cheese, so the feedback I’ve gotten on this recipe was really surprising at first. This is the version that I present for the Black Pot Supper Club experience. It’s rooted in the traditional James Hemings style with lots of Parmesan and black pepper, but the addition of sherry really sets the sauce apart from what most are used to. Throw in any of your favorite noodles; I prefer rigatoni or penne with this recipe.