Peach Crisp With Thyme
I love when I can put savory items into desserts and pastries. You can use fresh or frozen peaches for this recipe, but the addition of thyme really adds a nice pop to the finished product. You can also build this crust into different shapes, aside from the traditional round one in a pie tin.
Make the crust: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg and stir until evenly mixed. Scrape the mixture into a 9- or 10-inch metal pie pan and press evenly into the sides and bottom of the pan. Bake until lightly golden brown at the edges and set, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool, but keep the oven on.
Make the crisp topping: In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, thyme and salt. Using the large holes of a box grater, grate the cold butter into the dry ingredients, or dice the butter into small cubes and add to the dry ingredients. Rub the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture forms a crumbly dough. Cover and refrigerate the topping until ready to use.
Make the filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together both sugars, the cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the water and lemon juice and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the liquid begins to bubble and thicken, about 4 minutes. Add the peaches, increase the heat to medium-high, and return to simmer, while stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the peaches soften lightly, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla.
Immediately scrape the peach filling into the prepared pie crust, spreading it evenly over the bottom. Scatter the chilled topping over the filling, then transfer the pie pan to the oven. Bake until the fruit is bubbling in the center and the topping is golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.
