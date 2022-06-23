Peach Crisp With Thyme

Make the filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together both sugars, the cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the water and lemon juice and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the liquid begins to bubble and thicken, about 4 minutes. Add the peaches, increase the heat to medium-high, and return to simmer, while stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the peaches soften lightly, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla.