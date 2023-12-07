Marie and Emil Mor's Pignoli

Quite possibly the MVP of the Italian bakery, pignoli are the nutty, soft, textured cookies found in any Italian cookie spread worth its salt. Named for their topping of a scattering of pine nuts, Sicilian pignoli — also referred to as amaretti con pignoli — involve almond flour or marzipan that creates a chewy, luscious center while a thin, crackly outer layer provides structure. This recipe hails from two late, former members and officers of the Garibaldina Society: Two-time president Emil Mor and his wife, secretary Marie Mor. Their cookies are simple to make and so delicious — and best enjoyed fresh, within one or two days of baking.