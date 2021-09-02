Potato Salad With Spicy Green Goddess Labneh and Lobster

Add the potatoes and salt to a large saucepan, then cover with water by ½ inch. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the potatoes until the tip of a paring knife slides in and out easily, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on their size. Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a large serving bowl to cool; reserve the pot of water.