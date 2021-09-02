Potato Salad With Spicy Green Goddess Labneh and Lobster
Commonly paired in many Latin cuisines, briny rich seafood — in this case, lobster — goes wonderfully with creamy potatoes in this salad, invigorated by a tart, creamy green goddess-style dressing. Because you only use a little, the lobster is affordable and its flavor goes a long way, especially when tossed with lemon for a vibrant topping to the salad, garnished with crunchy rendered-and-chopped prosciutto.
Add the potatoes and salt to a large saucepan, then cover with water by ½ inch. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the potatoes until the tip of a paring knife slides in and out easily, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on their size. Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a large serving bowl to cool; reserve the pot of water.
Meanwhile, heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the prosciutto slices without overlapping. Bake until golden brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the prosciutto slices to a cutting board and let cool. Cut into ½-inch pieces and reserve.
Place a steamer into the reserved pot of water, then pour out as much water as needed to bring the level below the bottom of the steamer basket. Bring the water to a boil, then add the lobster tails to the steamer. Cover and cook until the shells are bright red and meat is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.
Uncover and transfer the tails to a cutting board and let cool for 10 minutes; discard the cooking water. Crack shells with your hands or kitchen shears, then remove the meat from the tail and thinly slice it. Transfer the cooked lobster meat to a bowl, and add the prosciutto, lemon zest and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Season with pepper and toss to combine.
While the lobster tails cool, make the sauce: In a small blender, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, the labneh, basil, tarragon, olive oil, chiles, 1 teaspoon salt and the water. Purée until smooth and creamy like heavy cream. If the dressing is too thick, add an additional 1 to 2 tablespoons water. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Assemble the salad: Add the herb salad mix to the bowl of potatoes, then pour the labneh dressing over the top and mix until well coated. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the lobster and prosciutto mixture all over the potatoes and serve.
