Sichuan Chimichurri

Chimichurri meets Sichuan flavors in this punchy sauce that pairs so well with roast meats such as turkey. The traditional Argentine and Uruguayan condiment features handfuls of parsley, garlic, chile flakes, olive oil and vinegar. This version mixes cilantro with Chinese black vinegar, light soy sauce, garlic, ginger and Sichuan pepper-infused oil.

If infusing your own Sichuan pepper oil, you should make it at least two days in advance.