Salsa de morita seca

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the chiles in batches, starting first with the moritas, cooking them until they change color, turning once so they don’t burn, about 2 to 3 minutes. Next, fry the chiles de árbol and garlic, constantly stirring until they are fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the cumin in the last 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and let cool.