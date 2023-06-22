Advertisement

Salsa de morita seca

30 minutes
Makes about 1 cup
By Bricia Lopez

Chipotles are timeless, but I really love the heat that moritas offer. They are both made from jalapeños, but the difference is that moritas are smoked when the jalapeño is fully ripened and red, so it develops more heat. Using olive oil to bloom the chile really brings out its smoky qualities. It emulsifies and adds a nice mouthfeel to the salsa.

1

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the chiles in batches, starting first with the moritas, cooking them until they change color, turning once so they don’t burn, about 2 to 3 minutes. Next, fry the chiles de árbol and garlic, constantly stirring until they are fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the cumin in the last 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and let cool.

2

In a molcajete, grind the salt and garlic until the garlic has dissolved into a paste. Slowly incorporate the chiles and olive oil, continuing to grind until you are left with a paste. Stir in the parsley, taste, and season with more salt as needed.

Excerpted from “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling” by Bricia Lopez with Javier Cabral (Harry N. Abrams, 2023).
