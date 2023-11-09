Advertisement

Spiced Pumpkin Pie

55 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Spiced pumpkin pie, a recipe by Fly by Jing founder Jing Gao.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times; prop styling by Sofia Branco Kraft / For The Times; food styling by Caroline K. Hwang / For The Times)
By Jing Gao

Pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist. In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, this pumpkin pie’s filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. It’s a combination that works so well at least partly because some of the flavors in five-spice and traditional pumpkin pie filling overlap.

Chinese five-spice often includes star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fennel as well as Sichuan pepper, which contributes its citrusy, floral notes. This pie filling will taste as familiar and comforting as ever.

1

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

2

Whisk together the pumpkin puree, egg yolks and egg in a large bowl until smooth. Add the condensed milk, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. Whisk to combine thoroughly.

3

Pour the filling into the prepared crust, and lightly tap to release air bubbles. Bake for 15 minutes.

4

Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake until just set in the middle and a paring knife inserted into the filling, 1 inch from the crust, comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool completely before serving.

Where To Find:
Chinese 5-spice is available at many Asian grocery stores and select supermarkets.
