Spiced Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist. In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, this pumpkin pie’s filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. It’s a combination that works so well at least partly because some of the flavors in five-spice and traditional pumpkin pie filling overlap.

Chinese five-spice often includes star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fennel as well as Sichuan pepper, which contributes its citrusy, floral notes. This pie filling will taste as familiar and comforting as ever.