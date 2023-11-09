Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist. In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, this pumpkin pie’s filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. It’s a combination that works so well at least partly because some of the flavors in five-spice and traditional pumpkin pie filling overlap.
Chinese five-spice often includes star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fennel as well as Sichuan pepper, which contributes its citrusy, floral notes. This pie filling will taste as familiar and comforting as ever.
Heat the oven to 425 degrees.
Whisk together the pumpkin puree, egg yolks and egg in a large bowl until smooth. Add the condensed milk, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. Whisk to combine thoroughly.
Pour the filling into the prepared crust, and lightly tap to release air bubbles. Bake for 15 minutes.
Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake until just set in the middle and a paring knife inserted into the filling, 1 inch from the crust, comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool completely before serving.
