Simpler Salted Caramel-Chocolate Tart

Kitchen Note

Springform and tart pans with removable bottoms have sides that can be easily removed, allowing easy access from the side to serve the tart straight from the pan. If using a regular cake pan, however, you’ll have to lift the tart out. To prepare it, grease a 9-inch round cake pan with a thin film of butter or oil. Cut two 2-inch-wide, 12-inch-long strips of parchment paper and arrange them in a crisscross pattern in the pan so their ends stick out above the rim of the pan. Press the dough into the pan as above and bake. When the crust is cooled, use the ends of the parchment strips like a sling to lift out the crust and place it on a flat serving plate. Continue with the recipe as instructed.