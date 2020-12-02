Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes

These simple cookies get most of their flavor from the buttermilk and extracts or spices you use. Swap the nutmeg for cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice or even cardamom, if you like. Once they’ve cooled, you can dust them with powdered sugar or glaze them with a plain white icing flavored however you like.

Though this recipe calls for both butter and butter-flavored vegetable shortening, which gives them a distinctive crispness at their edges, you can use ½ cup total of either butter or the shortening if that’s all you have.