Sparkling Chile Lemonade
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
This bubbly lemonade comes with a kick of heat from the lemon syrup. If you prefer a still lemonade, simply use regular filtered water instead.
Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the syrup, then top off with the sparkling water. Squeeze in the juice from lemon wedge, then drop it in the glass. Stir and enjoy.
Variations:
Hard Lemonade: Add 2 ounces vodka, preferably lemon, to the syrup and stir well before topping off with the sparkling water.
