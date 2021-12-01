Spiked Orange and Chocolate Biscuits

Chocolate and orange are a classic pairing and holiday treat for anyone who’s ever gotten one of those Terry’s chocolate spheres in their stocking. Here, the flavors are married in a homemade version of McVitie’s jaffa biscuits, a British cookie packed with orange flavor and coated on one side in chocolate. Look for the Hu brand of chocolate, which is vegan, at Erewhon, Lassen’s or online. And although the candied orange peel is optional, it is quick to make and adds a festive touch to the tops of the cookies.