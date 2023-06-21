Spinach-Chickpea Burgers

In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1 ¼ cups (213 grams) of the chickpeas, the eggs, lemon juice and salt. Pulse until the mixture resembles a chunky hummus. Add the spinach, the remaining chickpeas and the chickpea flour, pulsing to combine but leaving some texture intact. The mixture should be sticky but somewhat pliable. If too wet, add more flour, 1 teaspoon at a time; if too dry, add a bit of water. Shape into 5 patties and let stand for at least 20 minutes (or up to a few hours in the refrigerator).