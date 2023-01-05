Steak and Asparagus 'Sauté-Fry' With Dijon-Sesame Dressing
Steak becomes a casual weeknight dinner in this relaxed “sauté-fry” in which slices of meat are mixed with lightly charred asparagus and drizzled with a mustard sauce spiked with Chinese black vinegar and sesame oil. If you’re eating for one, save the leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch. And feel free to swap the steak for sliced pork or grilled chicken, or the asparagus for broccolini florets and stems.
Steak and Asparagus “Sauté-Fry” with Dijon-Sesame Dressing
Place the steak on paper towels to dry it thoroughly. Drizzle it with some oil and rub it evenly over the steak so that it just coats the meat. Season the steak on both sides liberally with salt and pepper and let stand for at least 20 minutes at room temperature. Snap off the tough ends of all the asparagus, then cut the spears crosswise into 3 pieces each.
While the steak sits, make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the mustard, vinegar and sesame oil.
Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and cook, flipping once halfway through, until seared and browned on the outside and cooked to medium-rare doneness — 4 to 6 minutes total for flank or skirt, 8 to 10 minutes total for flatiron or strip. Remove the steak from the skillet and transfer to a cutting board.
Add the 1 tablespoon oil to the still-hot skillet over medium-high heat. Immediately add the asparagus and season liberally with salt and pepper. Toss the asparagus in the skillet to coat them in oil, then shake the pan so they settle in an even layer. Cook the asparagus, undisturbed, for 2 minutes. Toss the asparagus once more, then let cook, undisturbed, until lightly charred on the outside and tender-crisp, 2 minutes more. Transfer the asparagus to a serving plate.
Slice the steak into thin strips and scatter them among the asparagus. Drizzle the steak and asparagus with the mustard sauce and serve as is or with rice.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.