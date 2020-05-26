Sticky-Sour Tamarind Lamb Shanks

Variations: Instant-Pot Lamb Shanks

Make the tamarind paste as instructed but use only 2 cups of water since there will be no evaporation to reduce it naturally once in the cooker. Make the recipe as instructed above, but using the “sear” function of the multi-purpose cooker instead of a pot on the stove. After adding the tamarind paste, close the cooker, set the pressure to normal and cook the shanks for 50 minutes. Once done, allow the pressure to release naturally then uncover and serve the shanks with the sauce.

Kitchen Note Tamarind comes in many confusing guises in the grocery store, from various “sauces” and “concentrates” to “pastes” and “pulps.” For this recipe, you want to use a block of pure tamarind pulp — often labeled “wet” and “seedless” even though there are still some pieces of seed and stringy fibers present — which has been processed the least. The block will be wrapped in clear plastic and will feel like firm putty or clay when you squeeze it with your fingers. Do not use tamarind “sauce,” which is already diluted paste with proportions varying from brand to brand, or “concentrate,” which is cooked-down paste with added sugar.