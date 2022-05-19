Tahini-Herb Pasta Salad

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, grate the garlic and the zest of 1 lemon. Use a fork to vigorously stir in the tahini and the mustard. Squeeze in 1/4 cup lemon juice (from about 1 1/2 lemons) and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. (The mixture will be thick. The dressing will keep in the fridge for a week. Season again with salt and pepper and loosen with water before using.)