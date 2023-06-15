Chickpea, cauliflower and tomato salad with sumac yogurt
This salad highlights the technique of oven roasting at high temperature. The flavors of the cauliflower and cherry tomatoes develop and become concentrated while the chickpeas get nicely crisped. Cool yogurt with a zing of garlic rounds out the trio, while the sumac lends its fruity-tart and tannic zest. This dinner can be made ahead so it can be ready after a busy day.
Chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, sumac yogurt
Stir together the yogurt, garlic and sumac to blend in a small bowl. (The yogurt can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 4 days.)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Brush two heavy large sheet pans with oil. Toss the cauliflower with 3 tablespoons of the oil on one prepared sheet pan. Spread the cauliflower out into a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil on the second prepared sheet pan and season with salt and pepper. Roast the cauliflower until tender and well-browned and the tomatoes until blistered in spots, stirring once, for about 30 minutes. Transfer the tomatoes to a plate to cool. Add the chickpeas and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the same pan and toss to coat. Sprinkle the chickpeas with the cumin seeds and Aleppo pepper and roast until lightly browned and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Cool completely. Combine the cauliflower, tomatoes, chickpeas and parsley in a large bowl and toss carefully just to blend. (The salad can be prepared ahead. Keep at cool room temperature of up to 6 hours or refrigerate overnight. Allow to warm to room temperature before serving.)
Spoon the yogurt onto a plate or shallow bowl and surround with the salad. Sprinkle generously with sumac and serve.
The salad can be prepared ahead. Keep at cool room temperature up to 6 hours or refrigerate overnight. Allow to warm to room temperature before serving.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.