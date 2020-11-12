Very Slow-Roasted Yams With Rosemary-Maple Walnuts.

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Roasting yams at a low temperature for a long time gives them a cheesecake-like texture that’s soft and luscious. These lightly candied, rosemary-perfumed walnuts are a great complement to the yam’s soft texture. Toasting the nuts in butter first helps to awaken their distinct flavor, complemented classically by maple syrup and rosemary. Using plenty of lemon juice keeps the sweetness at bay, allowing the candied condiment to play up the yam’s flavor rather than overwhelm it with more sugar.