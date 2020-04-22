Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Charred Lemon and Spicy Tahini Sauce

Fill a medium pot with 1/2 inch of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Season the water with salt, then place the cauliflower head, stalk side down, in the water and cover the pot. Without reducing the heat, steam the cauliflower for 10 minutes. Uncover and use a spider or two spatulas to transfer the cauliflower to a cutting board. Turn it over and check to see if the tip of your knife can slip easily in and out of the side of the stalk. If not, return it to the water until it does.