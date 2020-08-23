Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Dylan Bundy looks to bounce back

Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 23, 2020
11:01 AM
Dylan Bundy will attempt to rebound from his worst start of the season when the veteran right-hander takes the mound for the Angels in a 1 p.m. PDT game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on Sunday.

Bundy, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles over the winter, went 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA in his first four starts for his new team, striking out 35 and walking three in 28 2/3 innings.

But he struggled in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs and four hits, including two homers, in four innings.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons returns to the lineup after taking Saturday off and will bat ninth against A’s right-hander Frankie Montas. Simmons had two hits Friday night in his first game after being sidelined for four weeks because of a left-ankle sprain.

First baseman Albert Pujols and left fielder Justin Upton are not in the lineup for a second straight game.

Angels’ starting lineup for Sunday:
1. David Fletcher — Second base
2. Tommy La Stella — First base
3. Mike Trout — Center field
4. Anthony Rendon — Third base
5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter
6. Brian Goodwin — Left field
7. Jo Adell — Right field
8. Jason Castro — Catcher
9. Andrelton Simmons — Shortstop

Dylan Bundy — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

