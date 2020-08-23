Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Dylan Bundy looks to bounce back

Dylan Bundy will attempt to rebound from his worst start of the season when the veteran right-hander takes the mound for the Angels in a 1 p.m. PDT game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on Sunday.

Bundy, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles over the winter, went 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA in his first four starts for his new team, striking out 35 and walking three in 28 2/3 innings.

But he struggled in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs and four hits, including two homers, in four innings.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons returns to the lineup after taking Saturday off and will bat ninth against A’s right-hander Frankie Montas. Simmons had two hits Friday night in his first game after being sidelined for four weeks because of a left-ankle sprain.

First baseman Albert Pujols and left fielder Justin Upton are not in the lineup for a second straight game.

Angels’ starting lineup for Sunday:

1. David Fletcher — Second base

2. Tommy La Stella — First base

3. Mike Trout — Center field

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

6. Brian Goodwin — Left field

7. Jo Adell — Right field

8. Jason Castro — Catcher

9. Andrelton Simmons — Shortstop

Dylan Bundy — Starting pitcher

