Angels drop fifth consecutive game after ninth-inning rally fizzles vs. Mariners

Angels star Shohei Ohtani lines out during the fourth inning in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on Saturday. Ohtani went hitless as the Angels’ losing streak grew to five games.

Despite a home run from outfielder Randal Grichuk and a ninth-inning RBI ground rule double from Brandon Drury, the Angels fell to the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive loss.

The Angels mounted a two-out rally in the ninth, with C.J. Cron drawing a walk and Mike Moustakas singling before Drury’s ground-rule double to left field. Drury drove in Cron and almost certainly would have plated Moustakas had it not bounced over the wall, halting Moustakas at third. Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz then struck out Mickey Moniak to end the game.

Grichuk crushed a home run in the third inning to take back some momentum after Mariners All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double to put the first points on the board. The newly acquired Grichuk went one for three.

Angels Problems with starting rotation mire Angels in four-game losing streak The Angels entered Saturday’s game on a four-game losing streak after their starting pitchers failed to get through five innings in the last three games.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-3) gave up two runs and two hits while walking three and striking out six over five innings. He is the first Angels starter to get to the fifth inning in the last four games.

Reliever Dominic Leone and closer Aaron Loup held the Mariners at bay before Ty France padded the Mariners’ lead with an RBI single off José Soriano in the eighth.

Shohei Ohtani went zero for four at the plate. He is still averaging the league-leading 1.089 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this season.

The Angels fell to 4-5 against the Mariners this season.