UFC postpones January event at Honda Center; no makeup date announced

The UFC on Wednesday declared that a scheduled Jan. 26 pay-per-view card at Honda Center has been postponed, with no makeup date announced.
UFC 233 was already going head to head with a strong Bellator MMA card at the Forum that night that will feature a heavyweight Grand Prix final between MMA legend Fedor Emilianenko and Ryan Bader.
Bellator President Scott Coker mocked the move with a Twitter meme of a baby running scared.
The UFC previously shifted the Anaheim card’s main event between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw of Yorba Linda and Los Angeles-raised flyweight champion Henry Cejudo to its Jan. 19 Brooklyn card, which marks the launch of the UFC’s relationship with ESPN Plus, the streaming service of ESPN.
ESPN.com first reported the postponement of UFC 233.
The UFC announced that other fighters on the card, including unbeaten newly retained welterweight Ben Askren, will be slotted into other cards.