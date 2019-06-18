Chargers training camp to open on July 25

The Chargers will conduct training camp from July 25 to Aug. 16 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.
Practices will run from approximately 10 a.m. to noon each day except for Aug. 12 when the team will work out at night.
The Chargers will host the Rams for a joint practice Aug. 1 and the New Orleans Saints for back-to-back joint practices Aug. 15-16. They will visit the Rams’ camp in Irvine on Aug. 3.
The training camp will include 13 practices that are free and open to the public. To attend, pre-registration will be available at chargers.com/camp. Fans also can register in person at the complex.
All bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Chargers’ first preseason game is Aug. 8 in Arizona. They have two exhibition games at home: Aug. 18 versus the Saints and Aug. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.
They play the Indianapolis Colts in Carson on Sept. 8 to open the regular season.