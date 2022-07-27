Chargers’ Derwin James will not practice until he receives contract extension

Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. will not practice until his contract situation is settled, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday.

As the team opened training camp in Costa Mesa, James was on the field with his teammates but did not participate in drills.

James is eligible for an extension, and Staley said he was optimistic a deal would be done soon.

A first-round pick in 2018, James is set to make a little more than $9 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract.

The extension market for safeties was reset in mid-June when Pittsburgh agreed to terms with Minkah Fitzpatrick on a deal that added four years and up to $73.6 million — with $36 million guaranteed — to his rookie contract.

The $18.4-million annual average is the highest in NFL history at the position, eclipsing the $17.5-million mark of Seattle’s Jamal Adams.

In 2018, Miami selected Fitzpatrick 11th overall, six spots before the Chargers picked James. The Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in September of 2019.

James also is coming back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder. Staley said the safety should be a full practice participant once his contract issue is resolved.

