Kawhi Leonard and Paul George too much for Wizards in Clippers’ win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds and the Clippers bounced back from their worst loss of the season with a 135-119 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Paul George scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell had nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who improved to 4-6 away from home two games into their six-game trip.

The victory came two days after Los Angeles, which began Sunday in third in the Western Conference, opened the trip with a 119-91 loss at Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.

Washington’s bench kept the game competitive for more than three quarters. Davis Bertans tied his season-high with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Troy Brown Jr. scored a career-high 20 points.

Advertisement

Bradley Beal’s 20 points were the most by a Washington starter and came off a difficult 5-for-18 shooting night.

Los Angeles closed the game with a 22-10 scoring run, including a stretch when Leonard and Harrell combined to score 17 consecutive points.

Highlights from the Clippers’ win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Leonard turned his 10th defensive rebound into a transition dunk and unconventional four-point play after absorbing a personal foul and Ish Smith’s technical to make it 121-109.

Later, he added a reverse layup and a pull-up jumper to stretch the lead to 125-112. Harrell followed with a thunderous baseline dunk and three-point play, and then another layup to make it 130-114.