Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will make first start of season Monday vs. Reds

Kershaw allowed two runs in four innings in his first outing April 4, on Oklahoma City’s opening day. Pitching for Tulsa on Tuesday, the left-hander gave up two runs -- both via solo homers -- in 5⅓ innings. He had six strikeouts with no walks and threw 81 pitches. He took a comebacker off his left calf but came out of the outing healthy. His fastball velocity sat between 88 and 90 mph, and touched 92 mph.