The St. John Bosco-Mater Dei football rivalry is part of a new Gatorade ad debuting on Thursday that features NFL star J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and the important role rivalries play in sports competition.

Among the featured rivalries are Bears-Packers, North Carolina-Duke basketball and Bosco-Mater Dei football.

Watt is no stranger to rivalries. He’s one of three brothers in the NFL.