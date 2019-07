The Schwartz brothers from Palisades, Geoff and Mitchell, went from All-City players to standout offensive linemen in college and the NFL.

Shlomo Bass of Fairfax could be on a similar path.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore was a starter on the offensive line for the Lions, and he should be even better this season.

First-year Fairfax coach Juan Solorio has big plans for how to best use Bass.