Advertisement
High School Sports

Summer football preview: Linebackers

Junior linebacker Noah Mikhail of Bonita is considered among the best in the nation.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

When it comes to positions filled with quality players, linebacker should be one of the strongest this fall in Southland high school football.

Continuing a look at players to watch this summer, all you need to do is attend a St. John Bosco workout to see top linebackers.

First there’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a 6-foot-3, 226-pound senior with agility, strength and great instincts. Then there’s senior Khmori House, who roams the field looking to hit players carrying the ball. There’s also Jordan Lockhart. All three are headed to big-time college programs.

King/Drew basketball player Chinedu Onyeagoro had 19 sacks in his first year of football playing defense end.

High School Sports

Summer football preview: Defensive line in Southern California high schools

In a football preview series on players to watch for the 2023 high school season in Southern California, defensive linemen and defensive ends are critical.

Advertisement

Mater Dei’s Nasir Wyatt recorded 13 sacks as an outside linebacker last season as a sophomore.

Junior Noah Mikhail of Bonita was in on 112 tackles as a sophomore and is regarded as among the best in the nation.

Kamar Mothudi was a standout middle linebacker at Campbell Hall who has transferred to Los Alamitos and recently committed to Oregon.

Dylan Williams of Long Beach Poly, committed to Oregon, has been one of the best for two seasons.

Sadiq Henry of King/Drew is a basketball player continuing to blossom as a football player.

Laguna Beach, Ca - September 02: Laguna Beach's Ryner Swanson runs upfield during a nonleague game against Northwood at Laguna Beach High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)

High School Sports

Summer football preview: Tight ends

Laguna Beach’s Ryner Swanson and Glendora’s Decker DeGraaf are the top returning tight ends in Southland high school football.

Advertisement

Jackson Sievers of Capistrano Valley has Ivy League grades and is a physical inside linebacker who can cover receivers.

Toby Manheim of Palisades made first-team All-City as a junior.

Kaleb McCutcheon of Los Alamitos was a first-team All-CIF Division 1 selection, along with Orange Lutheran’s Talanoa Ili , who
was a freshman standout last season. Venilaite Wolfgramm of Inglewood helped his team reach the Division 2 final as a sophomore.

Rocco Burdett of Cypress had 69 solo tackles for a 13-1 team last season at middle linebacker.

Weston Port of San Juan Hills is a junior who has already proven he’s a standout tackler after two successful varsity seasons.

Paki Finau is a senior offensive lineman at Oak Hills.

High School Sports

Summer football preview: Offensive line

Offensive linemen are big, strong and critical to making an offense succeed. Here’s who to keep an eye on this summer in high school football.

Preston Jernegan of St. Francis is a tackling machine at middle linebacker with Princeton grades.

Stacy Bey, a transfer from Bishop Amat, figures to be a standout at Rancho Cucamonga.

Noah Faapito of Bishop Amat is a returning first-team all-Mission League selection as a sophomore. Richie Munoz of Bishop Amat is the team’s top returning player, where he contributes as a quarterback, running back, receiver, linebacker and defensive back.

Eddie Plaza led defending City champion Birmingham as a sophomore with 16 tackles for losses and 121 overall.

Junior Mark Iheanachor of Narbonne recorded 62 tackles as a sophomore and had three interceptions.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement