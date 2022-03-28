High school linemen make positive impression at weekend camp

Allegiance Athletics based in Orange County held a one-day camp for high school linemen this past weekend in Orange County, and one of the directors, Chris Ward, offered thoughts on some of the top linemen he saw.

MVP on offense was Kahlee Tafai of Leuzinger, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound class of 2023 player. Other blockers that were impressive include Luke Baklenko of Oaks Christian, Sean Na’a of St. John Bosco and Sean Haney of St. John Bosco.

On defense, Michael Hughes, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior from Santa Ana, was one of the best players, along with class of 2025 lineman Jireh Moe from Orange Lutheran and 2024 lineman TJ Ford from Chaminade.

Identifying and developing linemen is one of the toughest tasks for college recruiters. It’s not always about size, with the focus also on strength, technique and commitment. These are an early look in the offseason football process.