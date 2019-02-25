David Long Jr.'s chance to make NFL grade has finally arrived with scouting combine

“You have to like to compete and have tough skin,” he said. “At Loyola, our offensive coordinator used to tell us, ‘Next-play mentality.’ That’s something I took with me. You have to have next-play mentality, especially playing cornerback. It doesn’t matter if you play 69 plays correct. The one play that you don’t do correct and it goes for a touchdown, they’re going to blame you. You have to be locked in and ready to compete and make some fun out of it. You’re competing one on one against another person and I enjoy that.”