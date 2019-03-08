Move to Trinity League helped running back Chris Street draw more attention from colleges

Chris Street saw expanded opportunities when he transferred from a crowded backfield at Santa Ana Mater Dei to San Juan Capistrano JSerra before his junior year. Now the running back, rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, is seeing his recruitment expand following a 1,300-yard season in the Trinity League.
Street picked up his sixth Pac-12 scholarship offer when Arizona State reached out last week. Utah State also offered him a scholarship the same day. Offers have often come in pairs or bunches for Street. He picked up his first three offers from Florida, San Jose State and Oregon in two days last summer after attending a USC camp that featured Florida and San Jose State coaches. He received a pair of Pac-12 scholarship opportunities in the same week when California and Oregon State offered in late January and early February.
“I was really excited,” said Street, who is 5 feet 9 and 191 pounds. “Just any opportunity to play at another school is deep because they think that you can really fit in their system and play for their team, so I deeply appreciate that.”
Street is looking for a school that has a strong kinesiology program and a school that is willing to tell him the positive and the negative.
“I always look for honesty. I like being very straight up, you know,” Street said. “I want to tell it how it is, how I feel. I want to know how the college feels and where they think I stand as far as being on their team. That’s pretty much it.”
That’s something that made Cal stand out. Street took a trip to Berkeley for the Golden Bears’ junior day event a week after they offered.
“They’ve been really real with me,” Street said. “When I went up there, they laid it all on the table like, ‘This is what we have to offer. This is what we like. It’s up to you at this point. We tell you we like you, so it’s up to you at this point to make that decision to come here or not.’ ”
For Street, getting to sense the atmosphere of the campus and the program was an important step. He wants to get a feel for where he will be for four years and know that he’s going to be able to enjoy his collegiate experience.
Street wants to return to Berkeley during the spring to watch a practice.
The other spring visit he has planned is to Salt Lake City to check out Utah. Street said other schools are sending him their spring schedules and the days they’d like to get him on campus.
“I like Cal because I’ve been there but like I haven’t been to these other places,” Street said. “I like other schools as well as far as the coaching staff and just talking to them, but I haven’t been able to get out to the schools.”
Stanford hosts key targets
The Cardinal hosted about 15 to 20 national prospects from the upcoming junior and senior classes last weekend. Bryce Farrell, a four-star receiver from Westlake Village Oaks Christian who has committed to Stanford, was one of a handful of Southern California prospects who attended.
John Humphreys, a four-star receiver from Newport Harbor Corona del Mar, was in Palo Alto for the event. Humphreys’ parents were athletes for the Cardinal as was his sister Kelsey. Another sister, Ashley, is a sophomore volleyball player at USC.
JSerra offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi attended as did Tyler Buchner, one of the top 2021 quarterbacks out West, from the Bishop’s School in La Jolla.