It’s all about the questions for JSerra’s Jeffrey Persi when visiting prospective colleges

He still is open to all schools, but Persi said he’d like to start narrowing things down soon and begin to whittle away some schools where the interest level isn’t as high. He’s got many options. The athletic and nimble Persi is a bit raw but has a lot of potential, which is why he’s attracted a lot of recruiting attention this spring. He has received scholarship offers from more than 15 colleges since January, including schools in all five power conferences, and has more than 25 offers total.