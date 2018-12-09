Mater Dei tops De La Salle for the second year in a row as Harper leads the way for Open Division title

Last season, Mater Dei defeated the Spartans 52-21. De La Salle has a much improved defense, one that shut out Folsom in August. Folsom scored 84 points on Friday in a regional game. But just as quarterback JT Daniels and his great group of receivers shredded the Spartans last season, Young enjoyed similar success. The junior showed poise and a cannon for an arm when needed. Martinez and McCoy were his go-to receivers, and his offensive line provided ample protection.