Mater Dei-Sierra Canyon rematch highlights high school basketball regional finals

There are 24 boys’ and girls’ teams still playing high school basketball in Southern California. Twelve will make it to Sacramento to play at the Golden 1 Center for state championships on Friday and Saturday.
The regional championship games are set for Tuesday, and fans from the Inland Empire have plenty of rooting interests.
In boys’ regional finals, Chino Hills is playing at Etiwanda for a trip to Sacramento in Division 1. In Division II, Ontario Colony is playing at Rancho Cucamonga. Only Colony isn’t from the Baseline League but Colony has a fast-rising player in Sedrick Altman, a Pepperdine commit who scored 40 points in the semifinals.
The big game in Southern California is a rematch of top-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (30-3) against Santa Ana Mater Dei (29-4) for the Open Division boys’ basketball regional championship at 7 p.m. at Simi Valley.
Sierra Canyon (30-3) defeated Mater Dei 71-61 on Feb. 9 as part of Southern Section Open Division pool play. Mater Dei, with no seniors in its starting lineup, has won four consecutive games since that loss.
In Division III, Crescenta Valley will play host to La Jolla Country Day and in Division IV, Victorville Silverado is playing at top-seeded L.A. Ribet Academy.
In girls’ regionals, Sierra Canyon (31-1) must travel to face top-seeded Clovis West (31-3) in the Open Division final. Clovis West owns a 10-point win over L.A. Windward, a team the Trailblazers defeated 49-36 on Saturday to reach the regional final.
In Division I, Anaheim Rosary will play host to La Jolla Country Day. In Division II, Rolling Hills Prep will travel to Alhambra to face Mark Keppel. In Division III, Palisades is at McFarland. In Division IV, Oak Park is at Covina Northview. In Division V, Anaheim is at Alhambra Ramona.