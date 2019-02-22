A healthy Bishop Montgomery takes on Sierra Canyon for Open Division title

The Open Division matches best against best. In the Southern Section, for only the fourth time all season, Torrance Bishop Montgomery (24-5) is healthy. The Knights are 3-0 with their complete team. That means their No. 8 seeding is a little misleading and top-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (27-3) will need to be at its best for the 7:30 p.m. final at Cal Baptist University in Riverside.