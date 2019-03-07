High school basketball state championship preview capsules: 9 seek gold in Sacramento

The Trailblazers were a surprise state champion last season. There’s no surprise in returning this season. They’ve been No. 1 in Southern California from the start. Cassius Stanley, KJ Martin, Scotty Pippen Jr., Terren Frank and Christian Koloko have reached peak form. Sheldon will rely on a home crowd and lots of athleticism to try for the upset. Junior Marcus Bagley, who played for Sierra Canyon as a freshman, is averaging 19 points.