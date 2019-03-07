High school basketball state championship preview capsules: 9 seek gold in Sacramento

A look at the nine boys' and girls' basketball state championship games involving Southland teams on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Friday
Boys
Division I: Chino Hills vs. Union City Logan, 8 p.m.
Onyeka Okongwu’s glorious four-year run comes to an end, fittingly, in a state championship game. The 6-foot-9 senior has been averaging close to 30 points a game in the playoffs. He’s hoping Will Pluma and Nick Manor-Hall help by making an occasional outside shot. Logan relies on guards Brah’Jon Thompson and Brett Thompson.
Girls
Division I: Fullerton Rosary vs. Oakland Bishop O’Dowd, 6 p.m.
Rosary got its preparation playing in the tough Trinity League. Three transfer students have made major contributions. Bishop O’Dowd relies on Jada Holland, bound for Grand Canyon, and has size with 6-foot Kennedy Johnson.
Division V: Riverside Ramona vs. Caruthers, 10 a.m.
Senior guard Savannah Petty of Ramona had 18 points and 14 rebounds in a regional final win over Anaheim. She’s averaging 16.5 points. Caruthers has won 21 consecutive games.
Saturday
Boys
Open Division: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon vs. Sacramento Sheldon, 8 p.m.
The Trailblazers were a surprise state champion last season. There’s no surprise in returning this season. They’ve been No. 1 in Southern California from the start. Cassius Stanley, KJ Martin, Scotty Pippen Jr., Terren Frank and Christian Koloko have reached peak form. Sheldon will rely on a home crowd and lots of athleticism to try for the upset. Junior Marcus Bagley, who played for Sierra Canyon as a freshman, is averaging 19 points.
Division II: Ontario Colony vs. Moraga Campolindo, 4 p.m.
This is a throwback game matching schools with neighborhood kids. Colony’s Sedrick Altman has been close to unstoppable for the last month. He’s averaging 28.0 points. He’s headed to Pepperdine. Campolindo has an outstanding freshman guard in Aidan Mahaney.
Division IV: L.A. Ribet Academy vs. Reedley Immanuel, noon
Ribet has gone from winning one game last season to making the state final. New coach Reggie Howard has been aided by a group of talented transfer students, topped by 6-5 sophomore Tyler Powell. Jordan Rodriguez is averaging 18.4 points for Immanuel.
Girls
Open Division: Sierra Canyon vs. Los Altos Hills Pinewood, 6 p.m.
The Trailblazers started the season 29-0, lost to L.A. Windward in the Southern Section final, then avenged that defeat in the regional final. Junior guards Ashley Chevalier and Vanessa De Jesus are a pair of future college players who will need to be aggressive on defense to handle Stanford-bound Hannah Jump.
Division II: Rolling Hills Prep vs. Atherton Menlo, 2 p.m.
Rolling Hills Prep has overcome injuries and illness to make another finals appearance. Coach Richard Masson always has a bag of tricks ready to use. Sophomore Clarice Akunwafo is averaging 18 points. Menlo is a young team trying for its first state title since 1991.
Division IV: Covina Northview vs. Oakland Tech, 10 a.m.
Autumn Rivera, Giselle Garcia and Gabby Valdez are all averaging in double figures, giving Northview lots of offensive weapons. Oakland Tech relies on 6-foot Stephanie Okowi, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds in the regional final.