Prep Rally: The most exciting quarterbacks so far this season

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Good quarterbacks are like a gold coin. Everyone wants one. There are plenty to watch this fall.

Quarter Wyatt Brown of Santa Monica throwing against Laguna Beach. (Craig Weston)

There was a terrific matchup of quarterbacks on Friday, with Minnesota commit Jackson Kollock of Laguna Beach taking on Santa Monica junior Wyatt Brown. Here’s the report.

Gavin Gray, a junior transfer from Thousand Oaks, has Agoura fans excited. “He’s the real deal,” coach Dustin Croick said. Gray passed for 352 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-55 win over Westlake. Now he gets to face his old school Friday.

Sophomore Jaden Jefferson continues to impress for 2-0 Cathedral, passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns during a win in Utah.

Sophomore Dane Weber of Chaparral (2-0) passed for 362 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown in a 49-28 win over Apple Valley.

Junior quarterback Liam Pasten is the third brother to play for Eagle Rock. He also has his own hair cutting business. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Junior Liam Pasten of Eagle Rock leads City Section quarterbacks with 571 yards passing in two games. He also has an interesting story. His father and two older brothers were star receivers at Eagle Rock. And he’s got a barber business on the side. Here’s the report.

Senior receiver Chase Williams will finally get to play football for St. Bernard this season. The program was dropped in 2021.

(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Three years after dropping football, St. Bernard returned to the field and won its debut 21-14 over Littlerock. St. Bernard hadn’t played since the spring of 2021. Former Dorsey coach Charles Mincy has worked hard to get the program re-started. Chase Williams had a touchdown passing and running. He’s supposed to be a receiver but played quarterback while waiting for the starter to be cleared as a transfer student.

Williams waited since his freshman season to finally play for St. Bernard. He’s the son of College Football Hall of Fame receiver David Williams. Here’s his story of patience and loyalty.

Big Southern Section games: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium; Servite at Chaminade; Pacifica at Newbury Park; Edison at Lakewood; St. John Bosco at Sierra Canyon (Saturday). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 1, 2024

Sierra Canyon set up a showdown with St. John Bosco on Saturday by routing Oaks Christian, which played without four injured starters. Here’s the report.

Trinity League teams are a combined 10-1. Santa Margarita has the only loss but came back with a stunning 31-15 rout of Corona Centennial behind Trent Mosley. The Eagles led 31-0.

Tickets for the highly anticipated game between Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman at the Santa Ana Bowl will go on sale Monday, September 2nd at 8AM. Tickets will be available only on GoFan. The game is expected to sell out quickly so get your tickets!! pic.twitter.com/g73oYCh3dX — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) August 31, 2024

Mater Dei plays Las Vegas Bishop Gorman on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium in a game that several national polls have as the top two teams in the nation.

It's unlikely that there will be any public sale of tickets for next Saturday's St. John Bosco at Sierra Canyon football game. I'd try to get a ticket through either school. It will be like a Sierra Canyon basketball game. Seating capacity 2,500. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2024

Another big game Friday has Oxnard Pacifica (2-0) traveling to Newbury Park (2-0). There will be so much passing that exhaustion may set in for the statisticians trying to keep track.

Big City Section games this week: Hamilton vs. Crenshaw at Fairfax (Thursday); King/Drew vs. Garfield at Wilson; Inglewood at Carson; Narbonne at Culver City; Birmingham at Oak Park. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 1, 2024

Gardena Serra picked up a 36-0 win over Warren in a game that was halted at halftime when Warren administrators became concerned over crowd control. Warren also is dealing with the defections of receiver Jace Brown and quarterback Madden Iamaleava, two UCLA commits who did not play.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings from The Times.

Here’s this week’s schedule.

Here’s list of top performances.

Gardena Receiver D’Maj Longley jumps in celebration with Xavier Grant after scoring a touchdown against Crenshaw. (Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Perhaps the top two City Section teams, Birmingham and Narbonne, were routed in games against Southern Section opponents St. Bonaventure and Los Alamitos, respectively, but that only means they will be better.

Gardena had no trouble taking care of Crenshaw 52-0 with a running clock. Running back/defensive end Xavier Grant will be tough to stop this season. Here’s the report.

Quarterback Jack Thomas, a transfer for Loyola, continues to perform well at Palisades. Here’s the report.

Banning Power Supply.

JR. RT Erick Hernandez 6’4 250

Soph. RG Mauricio Ortiz 6’2 260

Sen. C Adrian Esturban 5’9 300

Soph. LG Daniel Arias 6’4 310

Sen. LT Salvador Zamora 6’4 260

Soph. TE Kody Galloway 6’2 210@latsondheimer @breezepreps @Tarek_Fattal @Dowork310 pic.twitter.com/0ETAuT1AiD — Nick Garibay (@CoachGaribayBHS) August 30, 2024

Banning has used powerful performances up front to run the ball effectively in wins over Dorsey and Granada Hills to start the season 2-0, but the Pilots are about to find out that things are going to get a lot harder with five Southern Section opponents ahead, including Palos Verdes and Capistrano Valley.

Cesar Reyes rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns in Garfield’s win over Crespi. Garfield faces King/Drew on Friday night.

Hamilton got its first win for new coach Elijah Asante and plays Crenshaw on Thursday night at Fairfax.

Here’s the City Section top 10 by The Times.

Sophomore Makena Cook of Orange Lutheran is a top quarterback for flag football team. (Orange Lutheran)

Makena Cook, the sophomore quarterback for Orange Lutheran, is earning rave reviews. She led the Lancers to the championship of the Chargers tournament more than a week ago. Her throwing skills are impressive.

JSerra has started the season with a series of victories.

Freshman quarterback Ava Van Heerde threw five touchdown passes, including three to senior Shea Gonzalez in the second half, as the JSerra Girls Flag Football team continued its blistering start to the season with a 33-14 nonleague victory Tuesday at JSerra Catholic High School.… pic.twitter.com/cZCbfWSnlw — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) August 28, 2024

Garfield picked up a 51-12 win over Montebello. The Bulldogs have added athleticism and speed with players from the basketball, soccer and softball teams.

A basketball guard combining with a soccer goalkeeper for a long 4th down TD pass connection. Madison Adrid to Giuliana Sutrin during San Pedro flag football’s 56-0 win at Kennedy. Pirates are 5-0 looking like a @CIFLACS title contender once again. @latsondheimer @breezepreps pic.twitter.com/pqux6ZihAh — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) August 30, 2024

Top City Section teams Birmingham and Eagle Rock will begin their seasons this week and next.

Eagle Rock flag football is going to make a run at City title this season behind QB MarySol Jernigan and the electrifying all-around player Haylee Weatherspoon. pic.twitter.com/mjVFts7xXL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 27, 2024

Girls’ volleyball

Avery Junk (left) and Sienna Castillo block a tip attempt by Mater Dei’s Addison Coady in the Sea Hawks’ victory. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

When asked before the match to compare this year’s team to last, Redondo Union girls’ volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins said “We’re grittier.”

That grit was evident in key moments during last week’s 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Mater Dei before a boisterous crowd in the Sea Hawks’ gym as they ended the Monarchs’ 28-match winning streak dating back to early last season at the Dave Mohs Tournament.

Here’s the report.

For a preview of top teams in girls volleyball, here’s the report.

Girls Volleyball: @CIFLACS Matches To Watch



Wed: 9/4

Carson At Bell

South East At Eagle Rock

Reseda At Sylmar

Grant At Taft

Marshall At Verdugo Hills

Venice At San Pedro



Fri & Sat: 9/6-9/7

12th Annual Chatsworth Invitational Tournament#RepTheCity — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) September 2, 2024

Basketball

Sierra Canyon’s Jerzy Robinson goes up for a shot against Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game at Cal Baptist on Feb. 23, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sierra Canyon held its first girls’ basketball practice session of the new school year, and it’s clear talented junior Jerzy Robinson is better than ever. Asked what she’s improved on, she said, “Everything.”

Sierra Canyon will join Ontario Christian and Mater Dei in trying to topple defending Open Division and state champion Etiwanda.

She’s 13 years old. Freshman. 6-2. Rosie Oladokun. Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/oQyFBoYXbP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 27, 2024

Sierra Canyon has a 13-year-old freshman, 6-foot-2 Rosie Oladokun, who should be very good in the coming years. Her brother, Jimmy, played basketball for the boys team at Sierra Canyon.

Mei Ling Perry from Sage Hill has committed to Princeton.

Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake has played for two USA 18U national teams this summer. (USA Basketball)

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake completed one of the best years ever for a teenager by winning his second gold medal of the summer. This year, he was part of the Southern Section Open Division championship team, CIF state championship teams, USA 18U championship team and last week was named MVP of the 3x3 18U World Cup in Hungary. Here’s the report.

Water polo

Oaks Christian water poloo coach Jack Kocur with his son, Cam, a standout player for the team. (Oaks Christian School)

The top teams in water polo are pretty clear: JSerra, Newport Harbor, Harvard-Westlake and Oaks Christian.

Here’s a look at the schools to beat.

All will be playing each other before the playoffs begins in the battle for No. 1 seed in the Open Division.

Cross-country

Palisades’ Blake Sigworth won the boys varsity individual at Glenn’s Great Cow Run in 15:09.4. West Torrance won the team title. Palisades won the girls team title with Serenity Fausto of Sana Ana winning in 17:09.8. Palisades’ Zoey Morris was second.

Triton Boys’ XC took a surprise win at the Canyon Crest Academy Invitational!! Top 5 scoring runners, all sophomores. New team and already showing big results!! There is a reason - HARD WORK! 👍💪🏃‍♂️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/UMKZLzsWWF — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) August 31, 2024

Girls’ tennis

Iva Jovic of the United States in action against Magda Linette of Poland in the first round on Day 1 of the US Open. (Robert Prange / Getty Images)

Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from Torrance who takes online courses, isn’t playing high school tennis. She became the youngest American to win a women’s main-draw match at the U.S. Open since 2020, eliminating 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-3 last week.

Here’s the report.

Notes . . .

Sports power St. John Bosco has been undergoing administrative changes. Here’s the report. . . .

Infielder Noah Stead of Westlake has committed to Navy. . . .

Legendary Royal volleyball coach Bob Ferguson Jr. was killed in a a crash on Monday in Thousand Oaks. He was 77. His boys teams won four Southern Section championships and girls teams won two championships. He was a member of the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame. . . .

Wet bulb update in San Diego https://t.co/YEiYht4nI9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 2, 2024

Doug Case, the football coach at Foothill for 25 years, announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season. . . .

Tony Green is no longer the baseball coach at Ganesha. He guided the team to a Southern Section title in 2023. . . .

Standout receiver Phillip Bell of Mission Viejo has committed to Ohio State.

From the archives: Tetairoa McMillan

Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan had 15 receptions against Mater Dei. (Dylan Stewart 1550)

Those who watched Tetairoa McMillan perform at receiver during his high school days at Servite are not surprised he has become one of the best in college football at Arizona.

In his season debut, he made 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico State.

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan (@TMAC96795) didn’t skip a BEAT to start the season 🔥



McMillan broke Arizona’s single-game receiving yards record 👀



Is he WR1 in College Football? pic.twitter.com/rffbWtvlAE — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 1, 2024

Here’s a story from 2021 about McMillan’s rise to prominence.

