Prep Rally: What we learned at the Arcadia Invitational
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It was an early sneak peek of potential CIF track champions on Saturday at the Arcadia Invitational. Let’s examine the positive impressions.
Moving on up
What the Servite foursome of Benjamin Harris, Jorden Wells, Jaelen Hunter and Robert Gardner pulled off at the Arcadia Invitational was astounding. They set a state record in the 4x100 relay at 40.00 seconds and also won the 4x400 relay. Harris and Gardner are sophomores, Wells and Hunter are freshmen. And there’s still weeks left to keep getting faster.
Jack Stadlman of Temecula Valley won the 400 in 45.92 even though he has been battling an injury. Imagine what he might do healthy when the Southern Section championships approach.
Camren Smith of Quartz Hill won the triple jump at 49 feet, 6 inches. Leo Francis of Santa Margarita won the long jump at 23-9.
Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel and Aja Johnson of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are going to be squaring off several times in the coming weeks. Massey won the girls’ shot put at 48-9 1/2. Johnson was second at 48-1. Johnson won the discus.
Here’s a wider look at the Arcadia Invitational results.
The next big invitational comes this week at Mt. SAC.
From basketball to track
When Griffin Kushen was leading the freshman basketball team in scoring at Tesoro High, he was certain about his future.
“Basketball was my life,” he said.
He was a shooting guard who had played club basketball since he was 9. Two older brothers had been cross-country and track athletes at Tesoro, so his parents kept nagging him to stay open-minded.
“I was really anti-cross-country and anti-running,” he said.
He still went out for cross-country and track to please his parents. And something magical happened — he was good at it.
Here’s his story as he prepares to head to Duke on a track and cross-country scholarship.
Let the transfer debate begin
Discussions are getting serious within the California Interscholastic Federation over the idea of establishing a one-time free transfer rule for athletes during their four years of high school.
There are questions about what happens after the free transfer takes place. Should a second transfer result in a one-year ineligibility for varsity competition? Should a valid change of residence be allowed to establish eligibility after the one-time free transfer is used? What kind of hardship waivers will be allowed?
Here’s a look at the debate unfolding.
Baseball
Six straight times Westlake has won home games via walk-offs in final at-bats. On Tuesday Mason Charles hit a home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Thousand Oaks. Here’s the report. Then it happened again on Friday with Charles getting a walk-off single in the eighth inning. Here’s what Charles has to say why this is happening.
There’s a big surprise in Trinity League baseball. St. John Bosco has opened a two-game lead even though it has played the two preseason favorites, Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita. Junior shortstop James Clark has been outstanding.
Royal coach Dan Maye earned victory No. 600 in his coaching career.
Corona suffered its first defeat in the National High School Baseball Invitational in Cary, N.C. In fact, the Panthers almost lost three times at the tournament but ended up going 3-1. Huntington Beach also went 3-1.
Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.
It’s spring break this week for a number of schools, with tournaments in Fresno and Las Vegas, among other places.
But Corona, Huntington Beach and La Mirada resume league play with big matchups. Corona faces Corona Santiago. Huntington Beach takes on Los Alamitos. La Mirada faces Gahr.
In the City Section, El Camino Real has won eight straight games in West Valley League play to stay within a game of Birmingham. Here’s a look at teams wanting to challenge Birmingham.
Sun Valley Poly is unbeaten in the Valley Mission League.
The De La Rosa brothers play for El Camino Real and Cleveland. Here’s a look at the family issues from last week’s matchup.
Softball
Santa Margarita did something no school in the Trinity League has accomplished since the 2022 season: beat Orange Lutheran.
Jazmine Leyva of South El Monte has set a Southern Section record with 57 career doubles.
Mia Gomez of Agoura has hit 14 home runs.
Norco and Orange Lutheran continue to be the teams to beat in the Southern Section. Here’s last week’s top 20 rankings.
One reason there’s no clear-cut championship favorite is the lack of a dominant pitcher. Let’s see if someone begins to separate herself in the final weeks before the playoffs.
Huntington Beach coach Jeff Forsberg won his 300th game. Here’s a report.
Volleyball
Huntington Beach clinched the Sunset League title. Here’s a look at the team.
Notes . . .
Brayden Burries, The Times’ basketball player of the year from Eastvale Roosevelt, has committed to Arizona. . . .
BJ Davis-Ray, one of the top basketball players in the Trinity League from JSerra, has committed to SMU. . . .
Daniel Dunbar has resigned as basketball coach at Orange Lutheran. . . .
Joe Khouzam has resigned as basketball coach at Walnut after 11 seasons as head coach. . . .
Quarterback Corin Berry of Charter Oak has committed to Purdue after previously being committed to Boston College. . . .
Moises Delgado is the new soccer coach at Salesian. . . .
Rachael Ziemann is the new girls basketball coach at JSerra after being the co-coach at Crean Lutheran. . . .
Rolling Hills Prep basketball coach Harvey Kitani has sent off two of his assistants to become head coaches. Nephew Corey Kitani is the new head coach at Carson. Manasa Chanaiwa is returning to LACES to become head coach. . . .
Max Emberson of Oaks Christian set a school record with a 63 at Los Robles Golf Course. He won the state individual title last season. . . .
Dave White, the former Edison football coach who has continued to help out as an assistant, said he is stepping away this coming season so he can travel and see his sons and grandchildren. He’s been involved with Edison football for 43 years. . . .
Former Edison and Stanford receiver Jeff Trojan has died. He was 33. He had just become a doctor and was beloved in both communities. He had been diagnosed with ALS. . . .
Hudson Mayes from Redondo Union has committed to UC San Diego basketball. . . .
Ryan Hopkins, the quarterback at Mater Dei who transferred from JSerra, has committed to Wisconsin. . . .
New national rules for flag football are expected to be announced next month. Big changes are likely to change the way the games have been played.
From the archives: Cody Riley
Former Sierra Canyon and UCLA basketball player Cody Riley has been playing for E.Ashkelon in Israel. He had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three rebounds during a recent game. Riley, 27, has also played in Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovenia.
Here’s a look from 2021 when Riley was playing for UCLA in the NCAA tournament.
Here’s a look at the 2017 game against Bishop Montgomery before a sold-out crowd at Galen Cener that Riley participated in.
Recommendations
From Signalscv.com, a story on the Saugus baseball team rising up under a first-year coach.
From the Washington Post, a story on an athlete who turned to basketball during the pandemic and now could be a future NBA player.
From Baseball America, a story on the performance by Seth Hernandez of Corona in North Carolina.
From ESPN.com, a story on how former Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan used volleyball to become a top receiver prospect.
