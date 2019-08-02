Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson looks forward to watching former players on Saturdays

Screen Shot 2019-08-02 at 1.11.04 PM.png
Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson talks about watching former players in college football.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 2, 2019
1:31 PM
Share

The Trinity League held its first media day Friday in Long Beach, and Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson was asked if he looked forward to Saturdays and watching his many former players who have reached the college ranks and will be playing on television.

“It makes it exciting,” he said. “I’m so proud of those kids and the success they’re having at that level.”

Rollinson admitted he’s a big USC fan, having attended the university, but he’s happy several players have also ended up at rival UCLA.

Take a look at Rollinson’s one-liners in the video.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement