Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson looks forward to watching former players on Saturdays

The Trinity League held its first media day Friday in Long Beach, and Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson was asked if he looked forward to Saturdays and watching his many former players who have reached the college ranks and will be playing on television.

“It makes it exciting,” he said. “I’m so proud of those kids and the success they’re having at that level.”

Rollinson admitted he’s a big USC fan, having attended the university, but he’s happy several players have also ended up at rival UCLA.

