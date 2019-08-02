Tight ends are ready to make impact

Mark Redman is big, strong, physical and always trying to be a Baby Gronk. Yes, he’s a tight end for Corona del Mar.

At 6 feet 6, 250 pounds, the senior is committed to Washington and hoping to be together a senior year like his junior year when he caught 54 passes for 598 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tight ends are more than just receivers. They are key blockers responsible for making major contributions on the line.

Among the tight ends to watch this season, Jake Overman of Servite has improved his mobility and strength and should be a key contributor for the Friars.

Christian Moore of Huntington Beach is committed to Kansas State. Mason West of La Habra is committed to Washington. Jake Muller of Capistrano Valley is committed to Cal. All have the size and athleticism to be versatile contributors.

St. Francis will turn to Tanner Tomko. Crespi has Jackson White, who’s 6-4, 220 pounds.

Charlie Newman of Oaks Christian likes to make sacks on defense but also will be a productive offensive player.