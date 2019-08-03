Offensive linemen ready to make impact

They don’t usually score touchdowns but offensive linemen help produce touchdowns and they’re critical to a team’s success in football.

This season’s group of top linemen are plentiful.

The Trinity League boasts three of the best in Stanford-bound Drake Metcalf of St. John Bosco, Michigan-bound Jeffery Persi of JSerra and Washington-bound Myles Murao of Mater Dei. The Monarchs also have Tai Marks, a vocal, physical 300-pounder.

📽️🏈 Can't even explain how excited I am for @DrakeMetcalf60 ! He works so hard and is one of the most humble people you'll ever meet! On and off the field I know he will achieve greatness! And Hey Fun fact he is also musically talented! #staytuned @boscofootball @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/A92VfaCbQk — Myckena Guerrero (@Myckena_G) August 3, 2019

Justin Williams of Tesoro tops the linemen from the South Coast League.

Advertisement

Angel Martinez of Mayfair, Brandon Hernandez of Yucaipa, Jacobe Simms of Gardena Serra and Jonah Monheim of Moorpark are all blockers expected to lead their respective teams.

Sophomore AJ Vaipulu of Corona Centennial started at left tackle as a freshman but is moving to center this season.

Andrew Madrigal and Cameron Warchuck are veterans at Norco with track records of helping the offense run and pass.

Carlos Leal will be a three-year starter at Bell and was the top blocker in the Eastern League last season.

Advertisement

Nathan Mejia of L.A. Cathedral is a junior with improving skills.

Jay Toia of Grace Brethren is a 320-pound junior who helped his team be one of the most effective running teams last season.

