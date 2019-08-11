Quarterback Miller Moss of Alemany is set to launch junior season on Friday

As Miller Moss goes, so will go Alemany. The Warriors open their 2019 football season with a home game on Friday night against Jordan High of Utah.

Much will be expected of Moss, a junior who passed for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season.

If the summer is any indication, Moss will be more than ready for the challenge. He’s bigger, faster, stronger and will be helped by young but experienced receivers and offensive linemen. Colleges noticed his improvement with a series of scholarship offers, but Moss insists that wasn’t his main priority in the offseason.

“Recruitment picked up a lot for me,” he said. “That was never really the goal. The goal was to become a better player, better person, better leader to help my team win.”

It’s year two for coach Casey Clausen, who left Calabasas with the idea of slowly building up Alemany into a Division 1 program. Last season, while using lots of freshmen and sophomores, the Warriors went 7-5. School starts this week with questions about Alemany’s future, because enrollment has dropped and the school received negative attention for dismissing longtime baseball coach and alumnus Randy Thompson while making cutbacks. Clausen said the administration has assured him the football program will receive support.

What’s clear is that Alemany should score lots of touchdowns this season if the line can give Moss enough time to pass. He has an elite receiver in sophomore Kevin Green Jr. and lots of other weapons, too.

“I want to outwork everyone,” Moss said.