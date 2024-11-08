Casey Clausen resigns after seven years as football coach at Bishop Alemany

Casey Clausen, the football coach at Bishop Alemany for the last seven seasons, said Friday he is stepping down from his alma mater. The Warriors lost their first-round Southern Section Division 9 playoff game to Sonora on Thursday night, ending their season at 5-6.

Clausen, a former Tennessee quarterback who was a star high school player with brothers Rick and Jimmy, was the head coach at Calabasas before coming to Alemany, where Rick was an assistant coach for him. It’s been a tough period for the Clausen family after Rick’s wife died of cancer. There’s lots of nieces and nephews in need of support.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” Casey said. “It’s been a tough time for our family. I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach at my alma mater.”

Clausen also works in the insurance business and his father, Jim, was a successful high school coach at La Canada. Whenever he decides to return to coaching, he figures to be a candidate at lots of places.

He has helped numerous players move on to the college ranks, including USC quarterback Miller Moss.