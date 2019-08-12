Prep Zone releases early season football streaming schedule

Fox Sports West has released the opening two weeks of its schedule for streaming and televising prep football games. You’ll get to see quarterbacks Bryce Young (Mater Dei) and DJ Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco).

On Aug. 23, the Corona Centennial-Mater Dei game will be televised by Prime Ticket. On Aug. 30, the New Jersey Don Bosco Prep-St. John Bosco game will be televised by Prime Ticket. Both games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

The opening week of games on Prep Zone next week include Oaks Christian-Chaminade, Sierra Canyon-Westlake, Rancho Cucamonga-Roosevelt, Downey-Corona del Mar. Those games start at 7 p.m.

For the week of Aug. 30, the Prep Zone games include Mission Viejo-Santa Margarita, Paraclete-Chaminade, Grace Brethren-Oaks Christian, Capistrano Valley-San Juan Hills.

Also the Garry Paskwietz Player of the Game Award will be announced after TV games in honor of the late media member.