LAUSD continues investigation of Narbonne High School’s football program

Manuel Douglas and Robert Garrett
Narbonne football coach Manuel Douglas, left, is shown with Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett. Douglas has not been with his team while the Los Angeles Unified School District conducts its investigation.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 13, 2019
11:12 AM
A Los Angeles Unified School District investigation involving the Narbonne football program has entered its fourth month with no indication of when it will be completed.

Trent Cornelius, an LAUSD athletics administrator, said he does not expect a conclusion “in the immediate future.”

Narbonne football players were interviewed in May. The district announced it was investigating an allegation of academic misconduct, and two staff members were removed. In early June, head coach Manuel Douglas was temporarily reassigned and has not done any work with the team since. Joe Aguirre, a former defensive coordinator, was named interim coach.

The local district in charge of Narbonne has since brought in a new principal, a new assistant principal in charge of athletics and a new athletic director.

Narbonne, which has won five consecutive City Section football championships, is set to open its season on Aug. 24 in Clovis against Buchanan on ESPNU. A change in Douglas’ status is unlikely to be made until the investigation is completed.

