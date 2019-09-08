Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Long Beach Poly, Gardena Serra each have seven grads on NFL rosters

Robert Woods
Former Gardena Serra receiver Robert Woods of the Rams is one of seven former Serra players on NFL rosters.
(Lindsey Thiry / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 8, 2019
6:12 PM
It’s perfect timing for Gardena Serra to be hosting Long Beach Poly on Friday night in a nonleague game, because the two schools lead Southern California in having the most alumni on NFL rosters. Each had seven players on rosters to start the season.

For Serra, they include Paul Richardson (Redskins), Robert Woods (Rams), Marqise Lee (Jaguars), Deontay Burnett (Titans), Rasheem Green (Seahawks) and Adoree’ Jackson (Titans). Caleb Wilson is on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

For Poly, NFL players include Juju Smith-Schuster (Steelers), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Jayon Brown (Titans), Marcedes Lewis (Packers), DeSean Jackson (Eagles), Jamize Olawale (Cowboys) and Iman Marshall (Ravens). Quinton Bell (Raiders) is on practice squad.

Eric Sondheimer
