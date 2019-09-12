Windward sophomore duo could lead Wildcats to basketball prominence

It doesn’t take a scout or a fan to project big things ahead for Windward basketball. All you have to do is watch closely during practice and observe point guard Dylan Andrews and 6-foot-8 Kijani Wright, both sophomores with immense talent and scholarship offers from UCLA and USC.

Coach Colin Pfaff has begun workouts in preparation for the season ahead, and Windward belongs on any list of top teams in Southern California. The Wildcats were a surprising 25-7 last season despite injuries to several top players. All five starters are back, and Andrews and Wright have distinguished themselves as elite college recruits.

Andrews does everything you want in a point guard — play defense, make precision passes, hit open threes and drive when needed. Wright is a big man with improving scoring skills, a powerful rebounder and rising shot blocker.

Sophomore guard Dylan Andrews of Windward. The word is charisma. A point guard prepared to do everything. pic.twitter.com/bOMrxPzeeD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2019

The fact Windward is in the same league with two-time defending Open Division state champion Sierra Canyon is good. While the focus will be on the Trailblazers, beware of the Wildcats. They get to host Sierra Canyon on Jan. 15, and there’s no fear from anyone.

Advertisement

“I would say it’s just another game,” Wright said.

The young dudes are going to be fun to watch over the next three seasons.