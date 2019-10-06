Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Harvard-Westlake water polo team is 17-0 and wins another tourney title

Photo Gallery: Newport Harbor vs. Harvard-Westlake in boys’ water polo
Newport Harbor’s Eli Liechty shoots during water polo match against Harvard-Westlake.
(Don Leach / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 6, 2019
4:48 PM
Share

Harvard-Westlake (17-0) has shown it’s the No. 1 high school water polo team in Southern California, but the Wolverines know nothing comes easy when facing No. 2 Newport Harbor.

On Saturday, the Wolverines won the S&R Elite 8 championship at Harvard-Westlake with an 8-7 victory over Newport Harbor. Goalie Nolan Krutonog was selected tournament MVP.

It was the second time this season the Wolverines defeated Newport Harbor in a tournament, and the two teams are set to play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Harvard-Westlake during homecoming weekend.

“We see them so many times,” Harvard-Westlake coach Brian Flacks said.

Advertisement

UCLA-bound Ethan Shipman scored three goals for Harvard-Westlake. Eli Liechty led Newport Harbor with three goals.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement