Harvard-Westlake water polo team is 17-0 and wins another tourney title

Harvard-Westlake (17-0) has shown it’s the No. 1 high school water polo team in Southern California, but the Wolverines know nothing comes easy when facing No. 2 Newport Harbor.

On Saturday, the Wolverines won the S&R Elite 8 championship at Harvard-Westlake with an 8-7 victory over Newport Harbor. Goalie Nolan Krutonog was selected tournament MVP.

It was the second time this season the Wolverines defeated Newport Harbor in a tournament, and the two teams are set to play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Harvard-Westlake during homecoming weekend.

Back to Back S&R Elite 8 Champs! pic.twitter.com/pDJQFUSAuS — HW Water Polo (@HwPolo) October 6, 2019

“We see them so many times,” Harvard-Westlake coach Brian Flacks said.

UCLA-bound Ethan Shipman scored three goals for Harvard-Westlake. Eli Liechty led Newport Harbor with three goals.