The Times’ high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record) Last week | Next game (last ranking)

1. MATER DEI (8-0) def. Santa Margarita, 45-0 | at St. John Bosco, Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 63-6 | vs. Mater Dei, Friday (2)

Advertisement

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2) def. Norco, 61-23 | at King, Friday (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (8-0) idle | vs. San Clemente, Friday (4)

5. NARBONNE (8-0) def. Gardena, 58-6 | vs. Carson, Friday (5)

6. GRACE BRETHREN (8-0) def. Thousand Oaks, 42-0 | vs. Sierra Canyon (at Moorpark College), Friday (7)

Advertisement

7. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0) def. Fountain Valley, 42-7 | at Newport Harbor, Friday (8)

8. SERVITE (5-3) def. JSerra, 34-21 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday (9)

9. JSERRA (5-3) lost to Servite, 34-21 (Thursday) | at Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (6)

10. CALABASAS (6-2) def. Newbury Park, 66-7 | at Oaks Christian, Friday (10)

11. SIERRA CANYON (7-1) def. San Pedro, 40-7 | at Grace Brethren (at Moorpark College), Friday (11)

12. SAN CLEMENTE (8-1) def. Capistrano Valley, 36-14 | at Mission Viejo, Friday (12)

13. BISHOP AMAT (7-1) def. Gardena Serra, 20-13 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (13)

14. BISHOP ALEMANY (6-1) def. Chaminade, 35-28 (OT) | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (14)

Advertisement

15. LA HABRA (6-2) def. Sunny Hills, 49-7 | vs. Troy, Friday (15)

16. CAMARILLO (8-0) def. Moorpark, 42-14 | at Thousand Oaks, Friday (16)

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-2) def. Loyola, 29-23 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (17)

18. TESORO (7-1) def. El Toro, 54-14 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (18)

19. CULVER CITY (8-0) def. El Segundo, 42-9 | vs. Hawthorne, Friday (19)

20. RANCHO VERDE (7-1) def. Valley View, 28-14 | at Paloma Valley, Friday (20)

21. NORCO (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 61-23 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (21)

22. LA SERNA (9-0) def. Santa Fe, 42-0 | vs. Whittier (at California), Nov. 1 (22)

Advertisement

23. OXNARD (7-1) def. Channel Islands, 62-10 | at Rio Mesa, Friday (23)

24. AYALA (8-0) def. Colony, 28-0 | at Bonita, Friday (NR)

25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 63-6 | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (24)