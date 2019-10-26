Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball with white color on Wooden Court Floor Corner
Volleyball on Wooden Court Floor Corner close up with light reflection 3D rendering with room for text or copy space
(Praneat/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Oct. 26, 2019
9:57 PM
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Aliso Niguel at #1 Redondo

Foothill at #4 Sierra Canyon

Mira Costa at #3 Mater Dei

Advertisement

Vista Murrieta at #2 Marymount

DIVISION 2

Second round, Saturday

Rancho Cucamonga d. Village Christian, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12

Lakewood d. Beckman, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Murrieta Valley d. Los Alamitos, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Advertisement

Santa Margarita d. Tesoro, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20

Esperanza d. Chaparral, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20

Westlake d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

Bishop Montgomery d. Cypress, 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21

San Juan Hills d. San Clemente, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lakewood

#4 Santa Margarita at Murrieta Valley

Esperanza at Westlake

Bishop Montgomery at #2 San Juan Hills

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday

Ontario Christian d. La Canada, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

Notre Dame Academy d. Dos Pueblos, 25-6, 25-21, 25-17

Long Beach Wilson d. Citrus Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Culver City d. Marlborough, 24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 15-12

Paloma Valley d. West Ranch, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25, 21-19

Fountain Valley d. Rosary, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

San Marcos d. South Torrance, 17-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10

Pasadena Poly d. La Salle, 17-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame Academy at #1 Ontario Christian

Culver City at Long Beach Wilson

#3 Paloma Valley at Fountain Valley

Pasadena Poly at San Marcos

DIVISION 4

Second round, Saturday

Norco d. Oxnard, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22

Calabasas d. Xavier Prep, 26-28, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

South Pasadena d. Royal, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22

La Serna d. Cerritos, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10

St. Anthony d. Buena, 25-13, 26-16, 25-23

Cerritos Valley Christian d. Westridge , 25-21, 25-13, 25-19

Saddleback Valley Christian d. Viewpoint, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Hemet d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Norco at Calabasas

South Pasadena at La Serna

#3 St. Anthony at Cerritos Valley Christian

Hemet at Saddleback Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Second round, Saturday

Tustin d. Riverside North, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Windward d. Rim of the World, 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Palm Desert d. Aquinas, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Chaminade d, Brentwood, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11

Archer d. Troy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Sultana d. Whittier, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16

Vistamar d. Simi Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Walnut d. Schurr, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 15-12

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Windward at #1 Tustin

Palm Desert at #4 Chaminade

#3 Archer at Sultana

Vistamar at Walnut

DIVISION 6

Second round, Saturday

Linfield Christian d. California, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15

San Dimas d. Summit, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 26-24

St. Bonaventure d. Knight, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Buckley d. Don Lugo, 25-10, 25-22, 25-17

Nordhoff d. Barstow, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11

Mary Star d. Laguna Blanca, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

Valley View d. Whitney, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12

Cate d. West Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

San Dimas at #1 Linfield Christian

#4 Buckley at St. Bonaventure

#3 Nordhoff at Mary Star

#2 Cate at Valley View

DIVISION 7

Second round, Saturday

Garden Grove d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13

Bolsa Grande d. San Gabriel Academy, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Westminster La Quinta d. Orange Vista, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24

Webb d. Azusa, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14

Sacred Heart d. Bassett, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13

Loara d. Indio, 25-20, 25-21, 25-4

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian d. Covina, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Anaheim d. Moreno Valley, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-7

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Garden Grove at Bolsa Grande

Westminster La Quinta at #4 Webb

#3 Sacred Heart at Loara

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at #2Anaheim

DIVISION 8

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Oakwood d. Thacher, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

La Puente d. Connelly, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18

Rowland d. New Roads, 25-21, 25-8, 13-25, 25-15

Palmdale Aerospace d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

St. Bernard d. Big Bear, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Coastal Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, MONDAY, 6 p.m.

Bishop Diego d. Garey, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Trinity Classical d. Geffen, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Oakwood at La Puente

#4 Palmdale Aerospace at Rowland

Santa Clarita Christian at St. Bernard OR St. Bernard at Coastal Christian

Bishop Diego at #2 Trinity Classical

DIVISION 9

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Cornerstone Christian d. New Harvest Christian, 25-11, 25-13, 25-4

Beacon Hill d. Silver Valley, 25-16, 25-12, 27-25

Temecula Prep at Academy for Careers & Exploration, MONDAY, 4 p.m.

#4 La Verne Lutheran at Redlands Adventist, MONDAY, 6 p.m.

Packinghouse Christian d. Pilibos, 15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-10

Shandon at Mesa Grande, MONDAY, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Avalon d. Liberty Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Beacon Hill at #1 Cornerstone Christian

Academy for Careers & Exploration at #4 La Verne Lutheran/Redlands Adventist winner OR #4 La Verne Lutheran/Redlands Adventist winner at Temecula Prep

Shandon at Packinghouse Christian OR Packinghouse Christian at Mesa Grande

#2 Avalon at Santa Clara

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement