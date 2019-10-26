Girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at #1 Redondo
Foothill at #4 Sierra Canyon
Mira Costa at #3 Mater Dei
Vista Murrieta at #2 Marymount
DIVISION 2
Second round, Saturday
Rancho Cucamonga d. Village Christian, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
Lakewood d. Beckman, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Murrieta Valley d. Los Alamitos, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24
Santa Margarita d. Tesoro, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20
Esperanza d. Chaparral, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20
Westlake d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18
Bishop Montgomery d. Cypress, 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21
San Juan Hills d. San Clemente, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lakewood
#4 Santa Margarita at Murrieta Valley
Esperanza at Westlake
Bishop Montgomery at #2 San Juan Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday
Ontario Christian d. La Canada, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Notre Dame Academy d. Dos Pueblos, 25-6, 25-21, 25-17
Long Beach Wilson d. Citrus Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Culver City d. Marlborough, 24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 15-12
Paloma Valley d. West Ranch, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25, 21-19
Fountain Valley d. Rosary, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
San Marcos d. South Torrance, 17-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10
Pasadena Poly d. La Salle, 17-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame Academy at #1 Ontario Christian
Culver City at Long Beach Wilson
#3 Paloma Valley at Fountain Valley
Pasadena Poly at San Marcos
DIVISION 4
Second round, Saturday
Norco d. Oxnard, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22
Calabasas d. Xavier Prep, 26-28, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21
South Pasadena d. Royal, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
La Serna d. Cerritos, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10
St. Anthony d. Buena, 25-13, 26-16, 25-23
Cerritos Valley Christian d. Westridge , 25-21, 25-13, 25-19
Saddleback Valley Christian d. Viewpoint, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Hemet d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Norco at Calabasas
South Pasadena at La Serna
#3 St. Anthony at Cerritos Valley Christian
Hemet at Saddleback Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Second round, Saturday
Tustin d. Riverside North, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Windward d. Rim of the World, 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Palm Desert d. Aquinas, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Chaminade d, Brentwood, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11
Archer d. Troy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Sultana d. Whittier, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16
Vistamar d. Simi Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Walnut d. Schurr, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 15-12
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Windward at #1 Tustin
Palm Desert at #4 Chaminade
#3 Archer at Sultana
Vistamar at Walnut
DIVISION 6
Second round, Saturday
Linfield Christian d. California, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
San Dimas d. Summit, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 26-24
St. Bonaventure d. Knight, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Buckley d. Don Lugo, 25-10, 25-22, 25-17
Nordhoff d. Barstow, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11
Mary Star d. Laguna Blanca, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
Valley View d. Whitney, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12
Cate d. West Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
San Dimas at #1 Linfield Christian
#4 Buckley at St. Bonaventure
#3 Nordhoff at Mary Star
#2 Cate at Valley View
DIVISION 7
Second round, Saturday
Garden Grove d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13
Bolsa Grande d. San Gabriel Academy, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Westminster La Quinta d. Orange Vista, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24
Webb d. Azusa, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Sacred Heart d. Bassett, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13
Loara d. Indio, 25-20, 25-21, 25-4
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian d. Covina, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Anaheim d. Moreno Valley, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-7
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Garden Grove at Bolsa Grande
Westminster La Quinta at #4 Webb
#3 Sacred Heart at Loara
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at #2Anaheim
DIVISION 8
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Oakwood d. Thacher, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
La Puente d. Connelly, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18
Rowland d. New Roads, 25-21, 25-8, 13-25, 25-15
Palmdale Aerospace d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
St. Bernard d. Big Bear, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Coastal Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, MONDAY, 6 p.m.
Bishop Diego d. Garey, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Trinity Classical d. Geffen, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Oakwood at La Puente
#4 Palmdale Aerospace at Rowland
Santa Clarita Christian at St. Bernard OR St. Bernard at Coastal Christian
Bishop Diego at #2 Trinity Classical
DIVISION 9
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Cornerstone Christian d. New Harvest Christian, 25-11, 25-13, 25-4
Beacon Hill d. Silver Valley, 25-16, 25-12, 27-25
Temecula Prep at Academy for Careers & Exploration, MONDAY, 4 p.m.
#4 La Verne Lutheran at Redlands Adventist, MONDAY, 6 p.m.
Packinghouse Christian d. Pilibos, 15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-10
Shandon at Mesa Grande, MONDAY, 6 p.m.
Santa Clara d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Avalon d. Liberty Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Beacon Hill at #1 Cornerstone Christian
Academy for Careers & Exploration at #4 La Verne Lutheran/Redlands Adventist winner OR #4 La Verne Lutheran/Redlands Adventist winner at Temecula Prep
Shandon at Packinghouse Christian OR Packinghouse Christian at Mesa Grande
#2 Avalon at Santa Clara
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.